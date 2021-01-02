L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. L Brands posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

LB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

