Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,791. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

