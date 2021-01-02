Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $590.02

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $590.02 and traded as high as $679.40. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $673.80, with a volume of 643,289 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 757.17 ($9.89).

Get Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 691 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 590.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

About Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.