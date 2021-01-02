Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $32,576.64 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08.

On Monday, November 30th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70.

On Monday, November 16th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

