LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $823.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $76,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,966,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

