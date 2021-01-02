LendingClub’s (LC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:LC opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 487.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 126,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

