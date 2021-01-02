LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.
NYSE:LPL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
