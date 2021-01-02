LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE:LPL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.