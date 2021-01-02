Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 115.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

