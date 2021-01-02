Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Liquidity Services worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $426,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $476,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 187.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

