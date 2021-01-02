Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $81,535.87

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $81,535.87 and $8.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,995.93 or 3.60570327 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

