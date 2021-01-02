Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.15

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $256.15 and last traded at $255.40, with a volume of 449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at $63,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

