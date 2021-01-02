Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 5,751,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,030,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,301 over the last 90 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

