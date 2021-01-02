Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $33.23. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

