Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Shares Up 58.6%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)’s stock price shot up 58.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 5,664,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,337% from the average session volume of 394,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Luvu Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

