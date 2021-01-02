MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 16,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$404,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,287,114.74.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total value of C$207,870.55.

On Monday, December 21st, Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$359,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00.

Shares of MAG opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.48. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.01.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

