Magellan Asset Management Limited – Airlie Australian Share Fund (AASF.AX) (ASX:AASF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Magellan Asset Management Limited – Airlie Australian Share Fund (AASF.AX) (ASX:AASF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

