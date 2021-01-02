Manna Tops One Day Volume of $24.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Manna has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $24.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,925.88 or 0.98105089 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

