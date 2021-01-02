ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 110.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

