MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $470.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

