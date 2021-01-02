Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.44

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 344743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

