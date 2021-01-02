Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Matrix Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Matrix Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

