Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,758,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,527,880.10.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.38 per share, with a total value of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.59 per share, with a total value of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

Shares of TOU opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.26.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.98.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

