Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

