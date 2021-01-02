Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Omeros were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omeros by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER opened at $14.29 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

