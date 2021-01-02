Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 94,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Nam Tai Property worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.82.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

