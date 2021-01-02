Morpheus Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221,975.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $221,975.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

