MSCI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.
Shares of MSCI stock opened at $446.53 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $446.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.71.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.
