MSCI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $446.53 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $446.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.71.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

