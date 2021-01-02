MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MVPT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. MVP has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

