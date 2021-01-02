National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE NBHC opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

