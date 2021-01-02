National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $78.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.81.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

