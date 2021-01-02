National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

