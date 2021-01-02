Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $548.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.80. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

