NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.25

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 14018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

