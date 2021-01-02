New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.30 Million

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report $164.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. New Relic reported sales of $153.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $664.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.69 million to $669.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $744.58 million, with estimates ranging from $699.04 million to $769.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

