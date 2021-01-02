NEXT Trading 60.7% Higher Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $65,385.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00412943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

