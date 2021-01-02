NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,170 shares of company stock worth $83,506,811 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $122,562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after buying an additional 886,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.