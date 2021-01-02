Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NOMD stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

