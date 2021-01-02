Northland Securities Increases WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

