Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading Up 9.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 1,375,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 240,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Specifically, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Insiders have bought 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODT. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $739.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,881.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

