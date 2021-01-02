ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.64

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 6845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.05, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 980,556 shares of company stock worth $25,710,891. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,541,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

