Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 8.7%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.13. 338,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 363,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 157.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit