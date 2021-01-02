Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 8.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.13. 338,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 363,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Opera alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 157.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.