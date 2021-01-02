Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $621,148.38 and $948,320.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

