OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

OSI Systems stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in OSI Systems by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in OSI Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in OSI Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

