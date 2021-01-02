Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTIC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 503.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

