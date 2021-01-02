Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Shares Up 0%

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 83.33% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Stop Order

