Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

