Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Shares Gap Down to $11.98

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $9.00. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,019 shares changing hands.

PATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

