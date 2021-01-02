PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Shares of PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit