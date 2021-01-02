Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) vs. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Head to Head Review

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59% Penns Woods Bancorp 18.72% 8.80% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.01 $5.04 billion $3.99 13.54 Penns Woods Bancorp $77.23 million 2.38 $15.67 million N/A N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 1 3 5 0 2.44 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus target price of $65.06, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of twenty-six offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

