Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $13.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.